City of Germantown weighs options to purchase country club

To help pay for the country club, the city is proposing an increase in taxes. The city of Germantown could own the Germantown Country Club property soon.
Their financial advisory committee talked about two options for buying the property Tuesday.
They want to turn it into a public park, but it will cost millions.
The city could outright purchase the country club, which has been appraised at a value of $7.2 million. This would result in a slight deficit spending beginning in 2021.
According to a news release from the City of Germantown,
A second alternative includes the country club purchase and proposes a dedicated parks master plan fee, intended to ensure investment in the recently approved parks master plan. The proposed dedicated fee would generate approximately $2 million per year to be used specifically for investment in parks development and revitalization. The fee could take the form of an increase to the wheel tax ($60 per year per vehicle), an additional fee on water bills ($11.50 per month) or an $0.11 property tax increase (approximately $81.75 for a home valued at $300,000 or $163.50 for a home valued at $600,000).
