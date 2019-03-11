City of Lakeland searching for volunteers to develop 'Citizen Advisory Board'

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Officials with the City of Lakeland are searching for eight volunteers for the 'Citizen Advisory Board.'
Lakeland leaders posted to Facebook saying they are looking for candidates to represent the neighborhood groups.
The board was created in March 2019 by the Board of Commissioners.
Below are the key objectives for the Lakeland Citizen Advisory Board --
- Improve communication between Lakeland residents, City staff and Board of Commissioners.
- Provide citizens the opportunity for early engagement on important community issues/concerns.
- Create an opportunity for Lakeland residents to learn more about City government and departments
- Provide input directly from their respective neighborhood area to inform staff and Board of Commissioners in an effort to more efficiently allocate resources
If you would like to apply to become a community leader, click here. For the direct link to the application, click here.
Please conatct Shane Horn at 901-867-2717 or send an email to shorn@lakelandtn.org for more information. Applications will be accepted until Friday, April 12.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man dead after fight breaks out at Memphis bowling alley
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- Man found shot and killed while sitting in vehicle, victim identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}