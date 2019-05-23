0 City of Memphis celebrates 200th birthday with bicentennial festivities, city improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis has a lot to celebrate.

Wednesday is the 200th Anniversary of the Bluff City.

To kick off the anniversary, you will see nestled along Mud Island sits a new colorful 10-by-60-foot sign of our city’s name. It's housed on the banks of the Mississippi River and graces the skyline.

"Memphis is the place where originality and soul come together to create change," said Memphis Chief Communication Director Ursula Madden.

She said the city is working to showcase our kindness, opportunity, and plan for our future.

"Our new strategies is about growing Memphis up, not out and that means all communities, not just downtown corridor. Not just the Popular corridor, communities in Frayser, Orange Mound and Whitehaven," Madden said.

Madden said the city has spent years making groundbreaking improvements to build up neighborhoods like Beale Street and Overton Square, yet she admits the city has seen its share of challenges over the years.

"We're working really hard at the City of Memphis to let people know about the opportunities that are available to them – the free college, the free job training," said Madden.

This entire year, the city will look at ways to remind those who live here and visit just what makes Memphis great.

"The people is what's going to help us build an incredible future in the City of Memphis and I'm excited to be a part of it," said Madden.

She's not alone. Happy birthday Memphis. We're looking forward to what the next 200 years bring.

On May 25, the City of Memphis will celebrate the bicentennial at Tom Lee Park with a free, family fun event.

Starting at 3 p.m., you can bring your own picnic and celebrate with a fireworks show and more.

As Memphis celebrates 200 years, Orange Mound – the first African American community in Memphis – celebrates 100 years.

