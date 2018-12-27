0 City of Memphis conducting study on minimizing downtown traffic and parking congestion

Downtown Memphis traffic can be a headache during rush hour.

Imagine what it will be once construction begins on several new major projects.

The City of Memphis is spending $449,000 on a study to look at the impact on traffic and parking once the work begins on the expansion of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Campus, the upgrade to the Cook Convention Center and a new Loews Hotel at 120 North Main.

West’s Restaurant owner Jake Schorr hopes the Pinch District will get some much-needed foot traffic.

"Do I want other people here? Heck yeah. Do I want other restaurants? Yes. Do I want a hotel? Yes," said Schorr.

Once construction begins on those multi billion dollars projects in the Downtown Memphis Tourism Development Zone, the Strickland Administration is concerned about the impact it will have on traffic and parking.

FOX13 discovered the city is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to study how to "minimize traffic congestion ... for those who visit, work, live and play in the downtown area," according to language in the contract.

Schorr told FOX13 the roads can be congested during the rush hour because: "getting on the expressway a few blocks from here, it is a traffic jam. Again, the brains that put it together didn't do the merging right."

The study will look at the possibility of maybe allowing traffic on sections of Main Street, closing major streets like Riverside Drive and Monroe.

Schorr said even if engineers figure out what to do with traffic during the construction, they will have to resolve the issue of parking, especially in the Pinch District.

"There is going to have to be a parking garage. It is going to have to go up there is so little land space here," said Schorr.

