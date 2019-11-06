City of Memphis delays start date for new speed enforcement cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis has pushed back the day when speed enforcement cameras will go online.
Instead of Nov. 1, the cameras are tentatively scheduled to start Nov. 14.
The cameras are stationed near school to catch drivers going to fast and putting children at risk.
The Strickland Administration blamed part of the delay on last month's weather.
FOX13's Elisabeth D'Amore crunched the numbers for October and discovered the amount of rain the area got in the last few weeks broke a ten-year record.
"One of our wetter months would be about four or five inches and that is in the spring time. So close to 13 inches is double that," said D'Amore.
According to figures FOX13 got through an open records request, Memphis Police have issued 321 citations for drivers speeding through a school zone.
The speed enforcement cameras are supposed to catch those errant drivers, cite them and not tie up police.
The City said the start date is fluid, so Nov 14 could change again.
