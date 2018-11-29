0 City of Memphis holds final ‘Project Overton Park' public session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of Overton Park was subject of discussion once again Wednesday.

The park, which is preparing to lose the Memphis College of Art and Brooks Museum over the next few years, is looking to make the best use of the soon-to-be vacant spaces.

Restaurants and a new art space are just a few, but the planners said they want the space to become something for everyone.

The city held its third and final public meeting regarding the future of Overton Park. The park, which is set to lose two of its longtime establishments, has a future that remains uncertain.

Nicole Buchholz, of U3 Advisors, said a lot of suggestions have come in about what to do next with the Brooks Museum and Rust Hall.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We’re getting impassioned visions about continuing the arts community,” Buchholz said.

A park hub, mixed use spaces and even an abortorium were just some of the suggestions highlighted Wednesday.

But one of the most common suggestions is keeping both spaces tied to art, which could present a challenge.

“If an idea comes and our process would be to help the financial structure because with art, the finances are very difficult,” Buchholz said.

Now, it's unclear what exactly the space will become. Buchholz said it's important these two iconic venues become something for everyone.

“We’re also getting very honest feedback about the lack of inclusion in this building in the past,” Buchholz said. “Right now, we’re working on creating a framework that all potential participants would feel is reflective of Memphis.”

Now that all meetings are complete, organizers are working on crafting the guiding principles on what to do next with the space with its working group.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.