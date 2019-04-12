0 City of Memphis hopes summer camps can keep kids off the streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mayor Jim Strickland has been outspoken this week about the city's murders and shootings, calling the homicide rate 'alarming.'

Earlier this week, FOX13 reported that Memphis' homicides are up 48 percent, compared to last year.

City leaders are urging parents to enroll their children in summer camps now.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 spoke with a woman in Frayser, who said yesterday's double homicide in her neighborhood is one of many reasons she hopes parents will take these summer programs seriously.

Freddie Watkins, who has lived in the Frayser neighborhood for more than 40 years said there is no doubt kids need something positive in the area.

"Selling drugs cause that's all they see. How old are these kids? I see kids 12 and 13 years old walking the streets," Watkins said.

The presence of crime is one of many reasons city leaders are urging parents to take advantage of the city's free summer camps. Registration kicked off last week and spots are filling up fast.

"This year we're trying a couple of different things by doing a continual registration so that at the end of each two-week session there's registration for the next two week's session," said Nick Walker, Deputy Director of Parks.

Walker said the continual registration makes it easier for as many kids as possible to participate and if a child goes on vacation, another slot opens.

"It's needed all over the city because we have so many young people out here steering the wrong way and they need something positive to do," Watkins said.

Watkins said Thursday's double homicide in Frayser is the reason she is so passionate about making sure children have something to do this summer.

FOX13 witnessed several kids running after shots were fired and police were investigating Thursday's murder.

"Little small children should be in school and they are not in school and I wonder where are the parents for the kids to be walking the street," Watkins said.

Seven out of the 24 community centers hosting summer camps are already full. Mayor Jim Strickland is putting emphasis on summer reading and other programs that will help keep kids out of trouble.

"Even those are in rec centers, it's not just about recreation, there's summer literacy programs, we make sure that we provide enrichment," Walker said.

The city hopes to take in 3,000 kids this summer.

Look below for a list of sites that still have open slots.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.