City of Memphis hosts Easter Egg hunt for children

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Kids across the city are recovering from a sugar rush after an Easter Egg hunt Saturday morning.

    The City of Memphis division of parks and neighborhood hosted the Easter Egg Hunt at Willow Park in Colonial Acres. 

    Hundreds of families showed up for the event.

    Kids were invited to hunt through the baseball fields for Easter eggs.

    Memphis police helped cook and serves food to the families.

    Children were able to do Easter crafts and spend time with friends.

    This was a fun event for families, one week before the Easter holiday. 

