0 City of Memphis investing millions to pick up larger items during trash pickups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with the city of Memphis will pick up tree limbs and larger objects outside your home twice a month during its regular trash pickup.

“The idea is it’s going to stay out on the street less than 48 hours,” said director of the Division of Solid Waste Al Lamar.

In the past people had to call 311 for workers to pick up items on the curb.

The city reserve fund used $15 million to hire 70 workers and purchase new equipment for this effort.

“They can put out large items, mattresses, couches, chairs and so forth,” said Lamar.

Crews will pick up larger items and tree limbs on the first and third or second and fourth week of the month, depending on where you live.

Weekly trash pickup will be the same except customers can only put two bags of yard waste outside their homes.

“It’s going to be a cleaner city because that outside trash, that curbside trash won’t be sitting out there for weeks on end,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

Crews will not pick up construction debris.

You will also need to bring household waste like paint and motor oil to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Haley Road.

The city will kick off the new collection service on May 1.

“We will not fail the citizens of Memphis. They are going to get better, they deserve better and now we will deliver better,” said Lamar.

People can sign up for alerts for when the large trash is being picked up by going on the city website here.

