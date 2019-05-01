City of Memphis launches app to help customers keep up with trash pickup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis created an app to help customers keep up with trash pickup.
It’s called the “Memphis Curbside Collection” app, and it’s available on the App Store and Google Play.
Recycling Manager Amanda Fryer said they have been working on it for a year.
“There’s always a need for ease,” Fryer said. “People want to be able to have something that makes their life less complicated.”
The app will show customers when crews will pick up trash, recycling, and yard waste. It also gives people the opportunity to set up notifications, so they don’t miss the day to take the trash to the curb.
“We’re really excited about making sure that this is a tool that makes it easier for people to get rid of what they need to get rid of at the curb,” Fryer said.
Customers can also send complaints through the app. It also includes a game to help people remember what items go in each bin.
For links to download the app, click here for Android or here for iOS.
