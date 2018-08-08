0 City of Memphis offering classes to help people pass police test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is putting extra effort to help people who want to join the Memphis Police Department.

FOX13 learned the MPD Training Academy will provide an instructor to help applicants who failed the physical test to pass it a second time.

Getting physically fit takes personal initiative, especially if you want to be a police officer and are applying to join the MPD.

"It is very important. You have to show them what you can do. You have to show them your ability, the best of it,” said Eddy Stuiroczrula, a Memphis resident.

FOX13 discovered on Facebook the MPD Training Academy wants to help those applicants who failed the physical aptitude test, providing an instructor this Thursday.

When FOX13 reported on applicants trying to pass the physical test in 2016, dozens were turned away because they were out of shape.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Mayor Jim Strickland said he sees nothing wrong in helping qualified applicants pass the physical test that includes running 1.5 miles in about 16 minutes and passing an agility test.

"They have to do the work. No one can come in and do the running test for them, so they have to put in the extra hours.,” Strickland said. “And we are making it easier for them to put in the extra hours.”

The city has launched a major campaign to find qualified applicants who want to join the force, making recruitment trips to at least five cities.

"We are calling an applicant saying please turn in your paperwork on time, trying to get them through the physical, trying to get them through the physiological," Strickland said.

However, Stuiroczrula believes the city ought to help but not that much, especially for someone who wants to wear a badge and carry a gun.

"If I want the job then it is my responsibility to get the job, not the city’s," Stuiroczrula said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.