0 City of Memphis opens 'warming center' for those in need during freezing temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As temperatures continue to drop below freezing, the city of Memphis is opening a warming center along Horn Lake Road in Whitehaven for the next few nights.

This is just one of several places working to keep people warm during this deep freeze.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is known for its soup kitchen which feeds 300 people six days a week and over the weekend.

The church gave away at least 90 coats along with other winter essentials ahead of this week’s deep freeze.

“We ran through jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters all the gloves that we had,” said Martin Johnson, Director of Homeless Ministries at St. Mary’s. “Any additional hand warmers that we had all that disappeared on Saturday.”

St. Mary’s isn’t an overnight shelter, but places like the Memphis Union Mission are prepared for the week’s deep freeze.

Memphis Union Mission officials said the shelter is expecting between 375 to 400 people and The Salvation Army has capacity for 25 women and children, along with warming space for another 25 people if needed.

“I think that’s going to save lives. I’ve been into this long enough to know that people left out here to take care of themselves and they could die. It’s a lot easier for them to get into bad physical shape you know health wise,” said Johnson.

The city is also offering transportation to the center. If you need a ride, call (901) 636-2525. Johnson said this will make a big difference for those who need this assistance.

“Most of the people who are homeless they might have a bike. They do most of their traveling by foot,” said Johnson.

The Warming Center is located at 4376 Horn Lake Road and will be open Monday, March 4 through Wednesday, March 6 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Center will close Thursday, March 7 at 7 a.m.

