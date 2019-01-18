  • City of Memphis opens warming center for those in need

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Freezing weather is right around the corner in the Mid-South.

    The City of Memphis will be opening a warming center for those in need.

    Officials said the center is located at 4376 Horn Lake Rd. It'll open Saturday night at 9 p.m.

    The city said the center will remain open until Monday morning at 7 a.m.

    If you need help getting there, transportation can be arranged by contacting 901-636-2525.

    For more information on the warming center, click here.

     

