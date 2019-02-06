0 City of Memphis paid more than $32,000 to drivers in 2018 for car damage caused by potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Filling potholes in the City of Memphis can be expensive, even if 12,000 of them were repaired last month.

FOX13 discovered the city is paying more to drivers who complain their cars were damaged on city streets last year compared to the year before.

Many drivers complain potholes can destroy their tires.

Latonya Snipes told FOX13 a pothole "messed my front-end alignment up” on her car, causing hundreds of dollars in repairs.

The City of Memphis urges people to call 3-1-1 to report potholes so they can be fixed and won't pay claims from angry drivers, unless the problem had been reported before.

The city opened its wallet in 2018 to pay more claims than it did the year before.

From Jan. 1, 2017 to Jan. 16, 2018, there were 342 pothole claims filed in Memphis. Of those, 305 were denied.

The city paid $4,579.79 in total for the claims that were approved.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

It paid for the repairs of drivers like Sidney Goldstein who said he was driving down the road when a pothole came out of nowhere. Goldstein said his claim for $600 was paid after he drove over a pothole on Getwell Road last March.

“A number of months later I received the reimbursement for the repair to my rim and tire. They did a wonderful job taking care of the problem,” said Goldstein.

FOX13 filed an open records request and discovered the City of Memphis paid more than $32,000 in claims to 83 drivers who blamed pothole for damaging their vehicles.

It is almost eight times the amount of money the city paid in 2017.

FOX13 Meteorologist Elisabeth D'Amore discovered most of the complaints happened after a winter rain.

“We got 13 inches in February that's where you have this date and this date," said D'Amore as she pointed the number of claims and the dates.

The Strickland administration is spending millions to fill potholes.

Goldstein, lifelong Memphian and veteran of the Israeli Army, believes the city has to find a solution, especially during the winter months.

“I'm not a construction guy but you would think they could find some material that would not cave in every time the weather changes like that," said Goldstein.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.