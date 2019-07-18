City of Memphis partners with FedEx for job fair with more than 70 companies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13's Family Focus has partnered with the City of Memphis and FedEx to get people working.
There are more than 70 companies with open position expecting to participate, with 1,000 job seekers walking through the doors in search of a job.
It is at the Pipkin Building near the Liberty Bowl.
The fair is going to be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Anyone looking for a job can get help with their resume or social media. There will also be a tie and scarf bar.
People looking for a job will even be able to get a haircut.
There will be information on technical schools and GED’s.
FOX13 will have a table taking information from prospective employees.
