0 City of Memphis plans to board vacant home where student was raped

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned the City of Memphis has boarded up the abandoned home where a juvenile was taken and raped at knife point near Melrose High School.

Memphis police told FOX13 it’s increasing patrols in that neighborhood because the suspect has not been caught.

FOX13 counted at least four Memphis Police squad cars patrolling around Melrose High.

The officers wanting to arrest the man accused of abducting a girl at knife point, taking her to this abandoned home and raping her on Monday.

“Knife point and in broad day light. You don’t have any respect in your heart to keep walking and not mess with kids,” said Christina Wright who lives just down the street from the abandoned home on Radford Rd.

Wright has young children and relatives at her house. She’s frightened because the suspect has not been caught.

“I am very concerned because it is safety” said Wright.

FOX13 crime tracked the area and found no major crimes in the 3100 block of Radford where the attack happened or near the high school.

Wright is hopeful the extra patrols and help from the community will catch the suspect.

“They need to be out here monitoring, they need to put more into their work because it is not going to get any better. It is just going to get worse,” said Wright.

