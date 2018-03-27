City of Memphis program will help home buyer with down payment on new house

Looking to buy a home in Memphis? The City of Memphis has a program that could help you pay for it.
The City of Memphis Down Payment Assistance Program gives families up to $10,000 towards their down payment.
There's a catch.
The homeowner has to live in the house for five years. After that, they owe nothing on the loan.
The program still has $200,000 in its budget to help even more families own homes.
The program has helped roughly 150 families since 2016.
Mayor Jim Strickland said, “Memphis is an opportunity city. This is another huge opportunity that hundreds of people have taken advantage of.”
The programs are designed to help people who want to buy homes in the City of Memphis and stay there long-term, as well as revitalize those areas of the city.
Click here to learn how you can get assistance with a down payment.
