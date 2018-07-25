0 City of Memphis proposing drastic changes for trash collection

The City of Memphis is proposing drastic changes to how it collects waste.

City leaders detailed the plan for garbage pick-up during a city council meeting Tuesday.

The city is proposing to create a new division, specifically dedicated to collecting solid waste.

And that transition could cost about $15 million.

“We don’t want to have that kind of flexibility anymore,” said Doug McGowen, a Memphis city official. We want a reliable service and (pickup) at least every two weeks.”

In less than a month, the city will make its transition – from Inland Waste – over to WastePro.

And for now, all of those responsibilities fall under the public works department.

McGowen said the garbage pickup mess deserves specific attention.

Right now, the city is looking to hire more than 50 people and bring in 25 pieces of equipment to properly serve its citizens.

The money required could come from the city’s general fund.

“It’s a one-time fix so we can set the rate appropriately for the city,” McGowen said.

In the meantime, WastePro is the fix.

And during the transition, McGowen asks for one more thing: patience.

“With any transition, there’s always change,” said McGowen. “One thing I will as for is patience between now and October 1.”

The council will discuss the proposal further at the next council meeting on August 14.

