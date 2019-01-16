0 City of Memphis refuses to pay for damages to woman's car caused by massive crack on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crack in a Memphis bridge damaged a viewer’s tire, so she turns to FOX13 for help.

The crack is on the American Way bridge between Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road in South Memphis.

There was a barricade over the troubled spot Tuesday night, but that didn’t help Tamika Matthews. Matthews called FOX13 for help after reporting the problem to the City of Memphis 3-1-1 hotline thinking it would be fixed.

Driving down that bridge is a route Matthews uses often but didn't see that crack in the road until it was too late.

"Cut it. It was a slit in the tire. As soon as I went over the bump the tire instantly went flat," said Matthews. "Like a bump, you hit hard. It make you feel like you don't have shocks on your car."

A FOX13 news vehicle drove over the exact spot where Matthews said the crack was and it was still there. Matthews told FOX13 she called 311 and they took a report.

FOX13 emailed the city to get a response. A spokesperson said crews had temporarily patched the damage.

We drove over the bridge again and discovered the work had been done to only one side, so the problem still exists.

Matthews said the problem has been there for years. The department of public works has put up a barricade after FOX13 told them.

The department said it will inspect and make repairs Wednesday.

However, Matthews said it needs to be done quickly to avoid an accident.

"Someone could have ran into the back of me. Because instantly as soon as the tire popped what I do? I hit on the brake," said Matthews.

Why the city said it will not pay for the damage caused to the woman’s car – on FOX13 News at 10.

