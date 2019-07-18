City of Memphis reopens cooling center as temperatures, heat indices soar over 100 degrees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With temperatures so high, the city of Memphis is opening a cooling center.
Temperatures soared well into the 100-degree range Wednesday with a heat index of more than 110 degrees.
It opened at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will stay open continuously until 7 a.m. on July 23.
The cooling center is located at the Bellevue Junior High School gym on South Bellevue Boulevard.
For assistance regarding transportation to the cooling center, call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.
