0 City of Memphis spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to clean up illegal dumping sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Illegal dumping is an issue seen all over Memphis and Shelby County.

FOX13 took a hard look at how much of your taxpayer dollars are being used to clean up the mess.

City of Memphis invoices show there are 60 known illegal dump sites costing thousands to clean up each year, but there are probably more that they don’t know about.

For example, a South Memphis homeowner sent a photo to FOX13 with dirty tires piled up in his neighborhood just this week.

Piles of trash are just the beginning of what the Blight Patrol picks up every week.

DeAndre Brown started the Blight Patrol in North Memphis about seven years ago. And since then, he said they have transitioned from just cleaning up blight to picking up illegal dumping too.

“Citizens need to understand that when we trash our city it makes our city look bad and it’s unsafe for our children,” said Brown. “City is doing what they can to curb it, but people need to be trained to know this is not how we should behave.”

According to city of Memphis invoices for cleaning up illegal dumping, the city shelled out nearly $30,000 over the past four budget cycles.

The city spent more than $9,000 in fiscal year 2016. That number dropped the following year, but it is starting to increase again.

Here’s what the invoices show:

FY 2016 - $9,043.08

FY 2017 - $4,775.00

FY 2018 - $6,497.44

FY 2019 - $8,505.32

The top three sites where city crews found the most illegal dump sites were in the New Chicago area, Frayser and South Memphis.

“Sexton, Woodland, Herbert streets. We’ve basically been to all these streets,” said Brown.

FOX13 went back to Hindman Avenue, where the city spent almost $3,000 cleaning up trash in 2019 alone. And when we showed up, we found more trash.

“I don’t understand why we don’t take time to find spots to dump and then the risk that you take to dump,” Brown said. “That’s just too much when you could have just taken the time to be a responsible citizen and taken to a dump site.”

Brown said if you have a Tennessee ID you can dump your trash at a city dumping site for free.

Tires must be recycled at a separate facility, and the vendor charges by weight.

