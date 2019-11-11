  • City of Memphis to open warming center Monday

    By: John Klocko

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ahead of a significant blast of cold air, the City of Memphis is reminding residents that a warming center will open Monday evening.

    The warming center will be at the Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway.  It will open at 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 11 and run continuously until further notice.

    If you have any questions, you're asked to call the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

     

     

