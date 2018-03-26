City of Memphis to release new policies, fixes to petty cash program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is ready to release the list of new policies and fixes to the petty cash program.
The new plan includes training and better oversight techniques. A recent audit concluded the old program had to be ‘terminated’ and re-done. The audit found dozens of inconsistencies, poor records and missing money from more than 30 petty cash accounts.
Trending stories:
- Could Memphis see snow in April? There's a chance
- Boy, 4, killed after being mauled by family dog
- Brawl at Memphis IHOP breaks out after manager confronts unruly party
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13 chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, will break down the new policies and ask how this doesn’t happen again, on FOX13 News at 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}