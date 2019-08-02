City of Memphis to use $500K profit from electric scooters, bikes on amenities improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned the city of Memphis expects to make a $500,000 profit off of the shared mobility program in its first year.
Officials said the profits from the program will pave the way to better amenities around the city.
Arlenia Cole is a spokeswoman for the city of Memphis. She said the money will go back to improving the roadways for those who use the bikes and scooters.
“One use of revenue from the shared mobility program will be to support the local improvement and expansion of bikeways. This could involve installing new bike lanes entirely, or upgrading physical separation along some existing bike lanes,” Cole said.
Another use of the money will be to install designated e-scooter parking spaces or racks in “high-density areas.”
“They’ve got to put them somewhere because I feel like they’re laid all over the road, everywhere,” said William Arnette, a Memphis resident.
Other folks, like Brandon Pipkin, said the scooters don’t bother them.
“Not really, people have to get to work, get to places around, so they don’t really annoy me,” Pipkin said. “Just walk around them or what not, I don’t see it as a big deal.”
A new scooter company, Spin Scooters, is brand new to Memphis and expected to add more scooters to the city soon. This means more money for the city and city improvements down the road.
