0 City of Memphis up to 100 murders in 2019 after 12 shootings leave two people dead in three days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating at least 12 shootings in the past three days – at least two people were killed.

That brings the death toll to 100 murders so far in 2019. Memphis police said this time last year we were at 87 murders.

On Wednesday, officers were working to learn what led to the shooting outside Parkway Discount Groceries in the 200 block of South Parkway West. Police said a man was shot outside.

That man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Another man was also shot around the same time on West Frank Avenue in a separate shooting.

Before FOX13 got to those two crime scenes, crews were also looking into several other crime scenes that happened within the past 36 hours.

“I think it’s just a shame,” said Jeremy Jackson, who lives in Hickory Hill where police are investigating a murder.

Police are searching for a number of suspects. Officers are still working to learn what led to the latest homicide in Jackson’s neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Waterstone Oak Way.

“Seven or eight police cars whipped down at first, blocked the street off like then seven or eight more just came, I didn’t know what was going on,” Jackson said.

Police said two men were shot. One was found dead by the time officers arrived.

Someone was also shot on Springdale Street in a separate shooting around midnight. About 12 minutes after that, three people were shot on Given Avenue, according to police.

“You just got to have more love in your heart I guess, whatever you’re going through it can’t be that bad,” Jackson said.

This doesn’t include the four shootings from Monday night that happened in less than four hours. One person died.

Memphis police director Michael Rallings told FOX13 earlier this month that his department is working through the challenges by expanding its gang unit and recruiting more officers, especially within the homicide unit.

Jackson said young men need more guidance.

“It’s like they turning to the streets, to me, in Memphis period. The streets are not a good place for a child,” he said.

The victim found outside a South Memphis business is in critical condition. No one was seriously hurt in the one on Frank.

Police are searching for suspects in those two shootings and several others this week.

