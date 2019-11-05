0 City of Memphis working on resolution after Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 35 year tradition has been canceled in Memphis.

According to officials, the Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry has been suspended this year.

Authorities said the dinner has been canceled due to construction at the Cook Convention Center.

The City of Memphis told FOX13 they worked diligently with the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee to continue the event this year.

Officials said they considered opening the doors of City Hall, providing medical screenings to guests, even working with their at partners at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and using kitchen space.

However, city organizers said they didn't have the finances to move forward with the event.

Now, the City of Memphis is in the process of formulating a plan to continue the Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Another option is still available for those in need.

The Memphis Union Mission will still hold the annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless on Wednesday, Nov. 27. St. Vincent DePaul Food Mission will also serve those in need on Thanksgiving Day.

Last year, more than 1,000 people had the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal during the event hosted by the City of Memphis.

If you're looking to volunteer during the holiday season, opportunities are available with Memphis City Beautiful and Volunteer Odyssey.

Here's the complete statement from the Memphis Thanksgiving Committee Inc.

The 35th Annual Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry has been canceled at the Memphis Cook Convention Center for this year. Because of the extensive renovation work being done to upgrade and improve the Convention Center, it would provide great logistical challenges both inside and out thus hampering our ability to provide the wonderful level of service our community has been accustomed to in years past. Event organizer Earl Sayles and the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee agree this is disappointing, however, the future of the event next year is certain. “We thank the City of Memphis and the Cook for the coordinated cooperation they have given for more than thirty years to take care and give back to the less fortunate population in hosting this wonderful event. We look forward to coming back home in 2020 to a bigger and better Cook Convention Center”. This annual event is sponsored by the Memphis Thanksgiving Committee, The City of Memphis, the CCC along with several local businesses to provide a traditional Thanksgiving meal and services to those less fortunate in the greater Memphis area.

Thanksgiving Dinner Update: We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of generosity from so many of you who reached out and want to help continue the tradition of the Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry that has always been provided by the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) November 5, 2019

