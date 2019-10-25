City of Memphis working to relocate Parkway Village residents after storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Monday's storms had a lasting impact on one Memphis community.
Several residents of the Cottonwood Apartments, in Parkway Village, were left homeless.
According to a press release, there are 47 buildings on the property, 41 of which sustained damage with and 16 of those received extensive damage.
MLGW was forced to turn off gas and some electricity.
Due to the significant damage some buildings were left with, the City of Memphis Code Enforcement restricted access because they were structurally unsafe. This means residents of the 16 structurally unsafe buildings have to find new places to live.
In a press release, Mayor Jim Strickland wrote:
"The safety of the residents during this already difficult time is our top priority. The last thing we want to happen is for someone to get hurt or worse because they tried to remain in a building that is not safe. We're working diligently with the property owner, the Office of Emergency Management, the Division of Housing and Community Development, Memphis Housing Authority, local property managers of other properties, the Red Cross, Salvation Army and many others to help provide wrap-around services for residents' short-term needs while at the same time working to find a long-term housing solution."
Residents needing help are advised to visit the Multi Agency Resource Center located at Olivet Baptist Church at 4450 Knight Arnold Rd.
An emergency shelter is also located at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Rd.
If transportation is needed residents are asked to call the Office of Emergency Management at 636-2525.
If you would live to make a donation or volunteer please contact the Red Cross at redcross.org or call the Mid-South Red Cross at 901-726-1690.
