City of New Orleans Amtrak train breaks down traveling to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amtrak train on its way through Memphis broke down Friday.
According to a release, the City of New Orleans service runs from Chicago to New Orleans, making stops in several cities along the way – including Memphis.
The train broke down between Fulton and Newbern – north of Memphis – which caused significant delays for passengers.
An Amtrak spokesperson said a freight engine brought the broken-down train to Memphis.
Then at Central Station, passengers were transferred to chartered buses as “substitute transportation to all points south,” according to Amtrak.
Trending stories:
- Fireball Whiskey thrown across I-40 in Arkansas after accident
- Arkansas sex offender arrested after being caught with child porn, indictment says
- Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}