  • City of New Orleans Amtrak train breaks down traveling to Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Amtrak train on its way through Memphis broke down Friday. 

    According to a release, the City of New Orleans service runs from Chicago to New Orleans, making stops in several cities along the way – including Memphis. 

    The train broke down between Fulton and Newbern – north of Memphis – which caused significant delays for passengers. 

    An Amtrak spokesperson said a freight engine brought the broken-down train to Memphis. 

    Then at Central Station, passengers were transferred to chartered buses as “substitute transportation to all points south,” according to Amtrak. 

