0 City of Tunica to install speed humps and tables, in an effort to decrease speeding

TUNICA, Miss. - The town of Tunica, Mississippi is too small to run radar. But leaders there are looking for a way to slow down speeders.

Mayor Chuck Cariker said speeding is a constant problem especially in neighborhoods.

Mayor Cariker said the city is looking at putting in as many as seven more speed bumps to help slow people down on streets like School Street.

“Folks are going through neighborhoods, they are distracted now. Cars are quieter now, they don’t realize they are doing 35 or 40 mph on a residential street,” he said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The town already has two speed humps they installed in the last year on Main Street.

They are located near Janice Wards’ home. She said they work and she agrees more need to be put in.

“Well, on this Main Street we actually need them because people have been using this as a racetrack all these years. I live on the south end of this street and we could use some there,” Ward said.

Exactly where the new speed breakers are going to go is still being studied. They cost about $3,000 each, with seven of them that brings the total to $21,000.

The other thing the town is looking at are roundabouts.

“I don’t know about roundabouts, I don’t know about what they plan to do with that and so I don’t know if the streets are large enough to do that,” Ward said.

The mayor said a plan will be put in place by the middle of July to slow speeders down, with speed humps and tables playing a big role.

“We could use some, but don’t get overly aggressive with them and put them in every little corner,” Ward said.

Speed humps and tables are different than speed bumps, they are longer and flatter and according to the Mayor, they do not cause damage to cars like speed bumps do.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.