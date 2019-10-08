0 City of West Memphis denies greenhouse in community garden

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An Arkansas gardener said she's not going to give up after the City of West Memphis denied her putting up a greenhouse near a community garden that feeds several families in the area.

The woman is now petitioning for the city to reconsider its decision and allow her and others to garden in the neighborhood.

Some people in the neighborhood don't like the idea of a greenhouse in their backyards.

Neighbors can plant nearly any type of veggie on the one acre of land. However, during the cooler months, the harvest isn't full which, is why residents want a greenhouse, but others think it will cause problems.

Tobia Fuller and others gathered in the community garden to thin out collards Monday afternoon.

Fuller purchased the property which was a vacant lot five years ago, and she and others have worked hard to turned it into what it is today.

Over the past few months proposed to the City of West Memphis to expand her garden by building a greenhouse on the property.

She said she was approved of a federal grant to put up the greenhouse but project was blocked.

The City of West Memphis released a statement:

A formal application for the proposed greenhouse location has been submitted for review and will go before the design and review committee on Oct 30. The request will then be reviewed by the city council, which will make the final decision. The first location was denied because it's in an R1 residential zone.

Fuller is also asking the city's planning commission for an ordinance for a temporary structure on another side of the garden.

Those who frequent the garden said it's a place they all feel welcomed.

Fuller will go before the planning commission at the end of the month.

Neighbors said they don't want the greenhouse because of the potential of snakes and insects.

