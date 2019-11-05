0 City offers space to host Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless so 35-year tradition can continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 35-year tradition will continue in Memphis.

In October, FOX13 learned the Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry had been canceled this year due to construction at the Cook Convention Center.

Tuesday, a city spokesperson said the dinner will likely be held at City Hall.

According to a city spokesperson, in the last day, a number of people started stepping up to the plate to make sure the dinner does not get canceled.

Samantha Turner is one of hundreds of people who depend on the annual Memphis Thanksgiving Dinner for the Homeless and Hungry.

"If you already don't have a family, an event like that getting canceled is kind of heartbreaking," Turner said.

FOX13 first introduced you to Turner and her three children in August. She was homeless for 4 years.

"I just don't want to be back in that situation," she said.

Turner told us at the time that If anything happened to her fiance, she would likely end up back on the streets. Two months after that interview, her fiance died of cancer. Now she and her kids are homeless again. That's why a Thanksgiving meal goes a long way.

"It's been hard to deal with things," Turner said.

Last month, we told you the dinner would be canceled because of construction at the Cook Convention Center. Organizers said they did not have the money to move forward.

"For the organizers, you knew that they were doing construction down there," Turner said. "Y'all have known quite some time. They should have been thinking about other places or other options."

Because the community reached out, the city is working to hold the event at City Hall to make sure people like Turner and her children have a meal on Thanksgiving.

"As I said before, this is not a city of Memphis event," city spokesperson Ursula Madden told FOX13.​​​"They [The Memphis Thanksgiving Committee Inc.] are the ones who organize this event in the past, so they would make those arrangements. We would just be like ‘You can have this venue for a reduced or free rate."'

The city said they are going to make sure there is a venue for the event in the years to come.

No word on who else is stepping in to make this happen.

