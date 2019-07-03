0 City officials announce certain areas in Memphis will receive road improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis roads are a major concern for drivers.

Today, FOX13 visited some of the areas receiving much needed attention, after people have complained about the bad roads for years.

The city’s budget for repaving doubled. Some people say it took too long to get their roads fixed.

“We did a lot of complaining, now at least when we make a phone call, we at least get somebody to show up and pretend at the very least that they care,” Fred Charles Robinson, a North Memphis resident said.

Robinson, who moved back to North Memphis 13 years ago, complained for years about the neighborhood roads near Hyde Park for years.

He said it wasn’t until six months ago that the city finally did something about it.

FOX13 asked him what the roads were like before.

“They weren’t like East Memphis, let’s just put it that way,” Robinson said. “Potholes were huge and there were boulders really left in the middle of the street.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Strickland and the public works director met at the intersection of Hollywood Street and Chelsea Avenue to kick off the city’s fiscal year 20 largest ever paving project.

“We have doubled in partnership with the city council, doubled the amount in our paving budget in our three and a half years and almost doubled the amount of lane miles,” Mayor Strickland said.

Parts of Hollywood Street, Raleigh LaGrange and Highland are a few areas getting some improvements. City leaders said out of the $19.5 million dollars for public works, $13.5 million is for street paving.

“Now, I’m not naïve, I know it’s election time, so I understand the nuance that,” Robinson said.

FOX13 asked why he waited until election year to make a major announcement like this.

He said this is something he has been working on for three and a half years.

County member Sherman Greer, who represents parts of the area, held their press conference today and said about 45 percent of the complaints he receives from his constituents are road complaints.

