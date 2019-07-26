City officials announce Memphis in May will be moved out of Tom Lee Park in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After months of debate, the decision was finally made.
Mayor Jim Strickland announced Friday that Memphis in May – the popular month-long series – will be moved out of Tom Lee Park starting in 2021.
According to a release from MIM, the events will be held in the park next year. However, they will be held in an “alternate location” in 2021.
Officials also said Riverside Drive will remain four lanes, after backlash from the plans to shorten it to two lanes for renovations to Tom Lee Park.
It is unclear if Memphis in May will be at an alternate location for the years past 2021.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright transferred to state prison in Nashville following guilty plea
- Man put in medically induced coma after suffering lung damage from vaping, family says
- Attorneys: Sherra Wright plotted Lorenzen Wright's murder because he beat her, children for years
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}