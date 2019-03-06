0 City officials announce tourism plan, projected to bring 1,000 jobs in Whitehaven by 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis and Elvis Presley Enterprises announced an agreement on Tuesday regarding the Graceland Tourism Development Zone Master Plan, which will bring 1,000 jobs to Whitehaven by 2023.

A manufacturing/distribution plant will be built to make souvenirs.

Whitehaven residents will be given first preference for the jobs and Shelby County residents will have second preference.

The jobs will pay “a livable wage” of more than $15 per hour.

“We believe it will help lift some of the others in our community out of poverty,” Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said. “It will also help attract other people to come and build what we want in our community on Elvis Presley Boulevard, [such as] new restaurants where we can sit down and dine.”

In the agreement, additional details are outlined: plans to develop 80,000 square feet of sound stages; expand retail and exhibit space; develop 30 guest cabins and related amenities; expand the RV park; and add 150 rooms to the Guest House.

One thing notably missing from the agreement was information concerning a music venue.

Elvis Presley Enterprises and the City of Memphis are in the midst of a legal tiff on the subject-- EPE wants to build an arena using city tax incentives, but the Memphis Grizzlies contacted the Edge board, which stopped EPE.

In the Grizzlies’ contract, they have the right to first refusal.

EPE argues that the city of Memphis has lost money because they backed up the Grizzlies and stopped them from getting tax money to build an arena.

EPE says the interference by the Grizz has harmed them.

This issue has not been resolved.

“We came to an agreement that set aside any agreement on a concert venue,” James B McLaren, Jr, an attorney for Elvis Presley Enterprises, said. “That is still in litigation, but we want to move forward with what we can all agree about today.”

The agreement states that construction on the plant must begin by the end of 2019. They plan to have 1,000 jobs created and filled by 2023.

