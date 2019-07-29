City officials ask residents what to do with large section of undeveloped land in Crosstown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A meeting was held Monday to discuss the future of “Crosstown Mound.”
Crosstown Mound is eight acres of land at the corner of Bellevue and Overton Park, just a few blocks away from Crosstown Concourse.
The city of Memphis wanted to hear feedback on how many apartments or houses people would like to see there. Right now, there are several proposals – one is a co-owner of the concourse.
The acres of abandoned land filled with trees and plants could turn into future homes or apartments.
One proposal is from a co-owner of the Crosstown Concourse. That plan is for 250 apartments with a sports field, dog park, community garden and other features.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Some residents said they would like to see a community garden.
“I just think it’s a good luck for the kids and elderly people and we try to keep Midtown together and safe and clean,” said Marek Adams.
The architect for the second proposal is LRK. They plan on adding housing like paired townhomes, single-family homes, apartments and others.
That plan also included a park area.
The city wanted to hear from people on what type of housing they would like and how high the site should be.
It is unclear when city officials will make their final decision on those items.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}