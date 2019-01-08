City officials asking residents to report potholes across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis said it has been busy fixing potholes already in 2019.
Since Jan. 1, city crews have already filled more than 1,500 potholes across the city.
Eighty-five percent of the craters that are fixed are not reported, however. Crews just fill whatever they see when making their rounds.
That is why it is important to also report a pothole.
Just call the city at 311 or visit the city’s website.
For a list of potholes the city is working on, or that have been reported, click here.
