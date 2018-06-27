0 City officials considering installing speed humps to slow drivers down

HERNANDO, Miss. - City leaders in Hernando are looking into installing speed humps in one neighborhood after complaints of speeding.

Parents in Lee’s Summit have been complaining about drivers using their neighborhood to cut through between two main roads.

Drivers use it to dodge traffic on Holly Springs Street and McIngvale Road, police said. FOX13 watched as Hernando PD clocked drivers in the neighborhood Tuesday.

Many of them were going well over the speed limit.

The speed limit is 20 miles-per-hour in the neighborhood. The fastest driver was going 42 miles-per-hour in an area loaded with kids.

"As the speeders come up and down the road, the neighbors with children out playing it makes it a danger for them if they are out in the road," Officer Alicia McCoy said.

The concern is not just here in the neighborhood. There is also a concern because just down the road is Lee Summit Park.

The kids have to cross the road to come play there.

The speed humps the city may install could cost between $2,000 and $3,000 each.

City officials said they are looking into whether or not to put the speed humps in. Speed humps are less damaging to cars than speed bumps.

Until they do, McCoy is out writing tickets and making drivers slow down.

