City opens after hours cooling center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is opening an after-hours cooling center to allow people to beat the heat throughout the night.
The After Hours Cooling Center will open tonight, July 9, at 6 p.m. and run each night until Friday, July 12, at 7 a.m.
It is located at 4376 Horn Lake Road.
For transportation call 901-636-2525.
