City opens after hours cooling center

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is opening an after-hours cooling center to allow people to beat the heat throughout the night. 

    The After Hours Cooling Center will open tonight, July 9, at 6 p.m. and run each night until Friday, July 12, at 7 a.m.

    It is located at 4376 Horn Lake Road. 

    For transportation call 901-636-2525. 

