  • City pools are opening across the Bluff City, here's how to register

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the Mid-South are excited about city pools opening this Saturday.

    The pools will begin to open this Saturday and remain open until July 28th.

    Trending stories:

    According to the city of Memphis website, the pools will be open Saturday and Sunday starting from 1-6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the holiday weekend.

    RELATED: City pools begin opening Saturday

    You must have a pool card to gain access to each pool.

    Everyone can register for a pool card on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

    • Hickory Hill
    • Bickford
    • Skinner
    • Marion Hale
    • Charles Powell
    • Riverview
    • Pine Hill
    • Charlie Morris
    • Ed Rice
    • Raleigh
    • Douglass
    • Gaisman
    • Lester

     

    The following pools will open this Saturday.

    • Douglass - 1616 Ash Street
    • Ed Rice - 2907 N. Watkins Street
    • Gaisman - 4223 Macon Road
    • Lester - 317 Tillman Street
    • Pine Hill - 973 Alice Avenue
    • Raleigh - 3678 Powers Road
    • Tom Lee - 328 Peach Avenue
    • Westwood - 833 Western Park Drive
    • Willow - 4777 Willow Road

    Below are the pools opening June 9th. 

    • Charlie Morris - 1225 Brown Avenue
    • Gooch - 1974 Hunter Avenue
    • L.E. Brown - 617 South Orleans Street
    • Riverview - 182 Joubert Avenue

    Admission to pools is free with a pool card. For more information click here

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    City pools are opening across the Bluff City, here's how to register

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Stylist: Client named Paddock spoke of shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Rockets to remember Santa Fe shooting victims

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Mexican Mafia busted in Los Angeles County jails

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Texas Dem deemed too liberal by own party loses