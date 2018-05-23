City pools are opening across the Bluff City, here's how to register

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People across the Mid-South are excited about city pools opening this Saturday.
The pools will begin to open this Saturday and remain open until July 28th.
According to the city of Memphis website, the pools will be open Saturday and Sunday starting from 1-6 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the holiday weekend.
You must have a pool card to gain access to each pool.
Everyone can register for a pool card on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Hickory Hill
- Bickford
- Skinner
- Marion Hale
- Charles Powell
- Riverview
- Pine Hill
- Charlie Morris
- Ed Rice
- Raleigh
- Douglass
- Gaisman
- Lester
The following pools will open this Saturday.
- Douglass - 1616 Ash Street
- Ed Rice - 2907 N. Watkins Street
- Gaisman - 4223 Macon Road
- Lester - 317 Tillman Street
- Pine Hill - 973 Alice Avenue
- Raleigh - 3678 Powers Road
- Tom Lee - 328 Peach Avenue
- Westwood - 833 Western Park Drive
- Willow - 4777 Willow Road
Below are the pools opening June 9th.
- Charlie Morris - 1225 Brown Avenue
- Gooch - 1974 Hunter Avenue
- L.E. Brown - 617 South Orleans Street
- Riverview - 182 Joubert Avenue
Admission to pools is free with a pool card. For more information click here.
