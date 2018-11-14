City, TDOT prepared for winter weather in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the possibility of winter weather in the Mid-South, that means crews are already treating roads throughout our region.
Both the city and TDOT crews are ready to tackle what’s to come with tons of resources.
Memphis could possibly see ice and even snow into Thursday.
“We will hit all the overpasses and bridges. Some are starting tonight. Some are starting in the morning in preparations for that,” said Nichole Lawrence of TDOT.
Lawrence said they're prepared with more than 500,000 gallons of brine they're using to pre-treat roads in Western Tennessee’s 29 counties.
“We are continuously mixing that brine to make sure we stay ahead with the items we need in our toolbox when this winter weather hits,” Lawrence said.
TDOT will handle highways -- as well as some major roads in the city limits of Memphis. This allows the city to focus on neighborhood streets.
It’s a task Mayor Jim Strickland said his public works department is ready to tackle.
"Our public works department is on top of things. I talked to [Public Works Department director] Robert Knecht two weeks ago and he was already preparing for the upcoming season," Strickland said. “They will be prepared whether we have it tonight or whether it’s December or January.”
The brine will be applied both Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday ahead of the winter weather.
