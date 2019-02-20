  • City union leaders stand together and discuss pay negotiations

    By: Shelby Sansone

    Updated:

    Tuesday morning, 13 city union leaders stood together to discuss pay negotiations. The leaders wanted the city to even out raises with all their employees.

    Gail Tyree worked for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. She said sanitation workers received a decent raise because of the MLK 50 celebrations.

    “Our sanitation workers, some of them received as much as 10% raises coming into the anniversary,” she said. “But, we also have some workers, some clerks, code enforcement, fire services, that received very minimal raises - like 1%.”

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    This is the first time union leaders have stood together in almost a decade. 

    Union leaders told FOX13 they negotiate separately, but want leaders to know they stand together.

    “Every year milk goes up, every year eggs goes up, every year the cost of running this city goes up, but yet our employee wages stay the same,” Tyree said.

    Negotiations will end March 29.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories