City Watch canceled for missing 60-year-old woman from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- Mary Shaw has been located.
Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman from Glenview.
Mary Shaw, 60, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning near the revenue department on South Parkway.
At that time, she was getting on the MATA 17 to 46 bus headed to the Medical District, police said.
Mary is described as 5'2," 150 lbs, with black and gray hair.
She was last seen wearing black silk hair bonnet, a jacket with yellow, blue and green teddy bears on it and blue jeans. She was also carrying a blue bag.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.
