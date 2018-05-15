  • City Watch cancelled for man with schizophrenia

    UPDATE: 

    Allen Scoggins has been found. 

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 54-year-old man. 

    According to the alert, Allen Scoggins was last seen on the 5800 block of Greenbranch Cove on May 14. He has not been seen since. 

    The victim was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and mild dementia. 

    If you see him, contact police. 

