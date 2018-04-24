  • City Watch cancelled for missing 14-year-old girl

    Updated:

    UPDATE: 

    The teen has been found. Thank for helping get the word out. 

    ----

    Memphis police are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl. 

    MPD released the City Watch alert on Michelle Mason early Tuesday morning. 

    According to alert, she was last seen on Monday around 6:30 a.m. She got on a MATA bus to go to school and has not been seen since. 

    She was wearing an orange and grey jacket, white short sleeve collar shirt, blue khakis and air max tennis shoes. 

    If you see her, call police at 901-545-2677. 

