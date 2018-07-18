City watch issued for 11-year-old boy missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for an 11-year-old boy Wednesday.
MPD said Markayveyis White went missing from his home on Watermill Drive wearing only his underwear around 3:30 p.m.
White is listed at 4-foot-10 with a slim build. Police said the boy has short, black hair and was wearing blue boxer shorts.
MPD said the boy is believed to be "endangered" as well.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.
Trending stories:
- Memphis 6-year-old says man 'grabbed his wee wee' while riding his bike
- Husband and wife accused of raping children, committing sex crimes over 10-year span
- Suspect arrested in crime spree that included Le Bonheur patient's mom being carjacked
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}