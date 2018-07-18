  • City watch issued for 11-year-old boy missing in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for an 11-year-old boy Wednesday. 

    MPD said Markayveyis White went missing from his home on Watermill Drive wearing only his underwear around 3:30 p.m.

    White is listed at 4-foot-10 with a slim build. Police said the boy has short, black hair and was wearing blue boxer shorts. 

    MPD said the boy is believed to be "endangered" as well. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD. 

