City Watch issued for 15-year-old boy with mental conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help bringing home a 15-year-old boy.
According to police, Zavarious Oliver-Walls was last seen at his residence around noon, which is located at 152 East McKellar Ave, Saturday afternoon, but hasn't been seen since. The victim is diagnosed with mental conditions that require medications.
Oliver-Walls is described as 5'9", 130lbs and medium to dark complexion. He has black hair with three braids with bees in them. He was last seen wearing a stripped gray/red/black jacket, black and red stripped shirt, and peach pant leggings with black/white shoes.
If you know where 15-year-old Zavarious Oliver-Walls is, call MPD at 901-545-2677.
