City Watch issued for 41-year-old woman with mental disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 41-year-old woman.
Police issued a City Watch Sunday evening for Fanta Wells. Wells left her home in the 1500 blk of Hollywood and has not been seen since. The victim has a mental disorder and is off of her medication.
Wells is described as 5'4", 130 lbs, slim build and dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and gray jogging pants.
If you have any information of the whereabouts of Fanta Wells, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
