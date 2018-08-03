  • City Watch issued for endangered Memphis boy

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A City Watch has been issued for a missing boy Memphis police say is endangered. 

    MPD said Kenston Morrisey, 11, went missing after his grandmother took him to the Southland Mall Friday afternoon. 

    According to police, Morrisey was at the mall with his grandmother when he “left without permission.”

    He was last seen running out the exit door. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    Morrisey is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

    He was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless T-shirt, red Nike joggers, and black and white Jordans. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories