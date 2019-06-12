  • City Watch issued for ‘endangered' Memphis teen who disappeared days ago

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared nearly a week ago.

    Police said Cameron Nelson, 15, was last seen on June 6 when he left home in the 4700 block of Katherine without permission.

    According to MPD, Nelson “suffers from a mental disorder and needs immediate attention.”

    He was described as 5-foot-7, 119 pounds, slim build with black hair.

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 545-2677.

