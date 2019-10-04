  • City Watch issued for hearing impaired man

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating the disappearance of a man. 

    According to police, A. Jones went missing from the 3100 block Beauchamp Drive on October 2 around 5 p.m. 

    He is hearing impaired and is off his medication. 

    If you see her, call the Memphis Police Department.  

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories